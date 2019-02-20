EU gets heavy-duty on emissions from trucks

The European Union has agreed to reduce emissions from new trucks by 30% by 2030.

The European Parliament and the Council, which represents the 28 member states, reached a provisional agreement which ensures between 2025 and 2029, new trucks will emit 15% less CO2 on average compared to 2019 emission levels.

Emissions from heavy-duty vehicles including, lorries, buses and coaches, represent around 6% of total CO2 emissions in the EU and 27% of total road transport emissions.

Truck manufacturers that don’t comply with the new regulation will have to pay a financial penalty in the form of an excess emissions premium.

Plans to strengthen the incentive system for manufacturers to make low and zero emission trucks have also been agreed.

The announcement follows an agreement last year for the monitoring and reporting of CO2 emissions and fuel usage data from heavy-duty vehicles.

Miguel Arias Cañete, Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy said: “With the first-ever EU emission standards for trucks agreed, we are completing the legal framework to reach the European target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by at least 40% by 2030. The European Parliament and Council have reached an ambitious and balanced agreement.

“The new targets and incentives will help tackle emissions, as well as bring fuel savings to transport operators and cleaner air for all Europeans. For the EU industry, this is an opportunity to embrace innovation towards zero-emission mobility and further strengthen its global leadership in clean vehicles.”