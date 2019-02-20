Home energy startup Igloo secures cool £600k

Igloo Energy has raised more than £600,000 to further develop its smart home technology and expand its customer offering.

The supplier secured the money after a successful equity crowdfunding campaign, which follows a £1 million investment from BEIS and Innovate UK for research and development of its energy saving software last year.

Earlier this year, it launched an app to help reduce emissions from Tesla charging points by a fifth.

Igloo Energy, which has around 26,000 customers, aims to change the way consumers manage their energy costs using smart technology to help understand how their home uses energy and make it cheaper to run.

The company says it achieves this by offering one variable energy tariff and using data to deliver personalised energy insights for each customer.