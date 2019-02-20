Laura Claringbold, Energy Trading Manager, CNG Ltd

Laura Claringbold is the Energy Trading Manager at Harrogate-based energy supplier CNG. With 11 years in the industry, Laura has led the Trading department from a team of one, to now having a team of eight skilled members. The team is responsible for forecasting and purchasing all the gas to meet requirements for both CNG’s retail and wholesale portfolios. Laura uses her expertise to monitor the markets and ensure that all purchasing is done as efficiently and carrying as low a risk as possible.