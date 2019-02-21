EVs get a slice of the pizza delivery market

Electric vehicle (EV) charging provider Pod Point has partnered with a Scandinavian pizza chain.

It will work to install charging points for all company-owned Peppes Pizza delivery branches in Norway, which will be used by staff and their delivery vehicles.

It is hoped the move will enable the takeaway business’ plans to electrify its 120-strong vehicle fleet, which delivers 11,000 pizzas every day and travels a combined total of 2,200,000 kilometres per year.

Pod Point will also help the chain install and maintain the equipment, as well as become the recommended supplier for Peppes Pizza’s 42 franchisees.

The installations are expected to be rolled out over the next three years.

Ingrid Opsal, Head of Operations at Peppes Pizza, said: “Now EVs have the range required to meet the needs of our drivers, it’s time to make the switch.

“It’s fair to say the whole team is very excited about this – sustainability is a big focus for Peppes Pizza and we see this as huge progress towards our goals.”