Latest Jobs – Embedded Generation – Business Development Manager – Redzone Recruitment

Our client is seeking an Embedded Generation – Business Development Manager. As an established UK energy supplier capitalising on developing markets, this is an excellent opportunity to join an organisation offering fantastic career prospects.
Key Accountabilities
• Meet agreed gross margin targets
• Demonstrate a structured and systematic and targeted approach to business development
• Maintain detailed contact records of all contacts
• Provide an Account Management service
• Identify cross sell opportunities through co-operation with the Energy Supply Sales Teams
• Ensure that all commercial controls are adhered to
• Actively contribute to the development of new products and services
• Continually review the Renewable & Embedded sector
• Responsible for management information reporting on all sales and financial performance of the Embedded business
Personal Specification
• Minimum of 5 years experience in direct gas & power selling
• Detailed understanding of the wholesale power and gas market in the UK
• Proven track record in dealing with and developing gas & power flexible solutions
