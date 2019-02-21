Latest Jobs – Embedded Generation – Business Development Manager – Redzone Recruitment

Our client is seeking an Embedded Generation – Business Development Manager. As an established UK energy supplier capitalising on developing markets, this is an excellent opportunity to join an organisation offering fantastic career prospects.

Key Accountabilities

• Meet agreed gross margin targets

• Demonstrate a structured and systematic and targeted approach to business development

• Maintain detailed contact records of all contacts

• Provide an Account Management service

• Identify cross sell opportunities through co-operation with the Energy Supply Sales Teams

• Ensure that all commercial controls are adhered to

• Actively contribute to the development of new products and services

• Continually review the Renewable & Embedded sector

• Responsible for management information reporting on all sales and financial performance of the Embedded business

Personal Specification

• Minimum of 5 years experience in direct gas & power selling

• Detailed understanding of the wholesale power and gas market in the UK

• Proven track record in dealing with and developing gas & power flexible solutions

