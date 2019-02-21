Latest Jobs – SME Renewals Negotiator – Redzone Recruitment

As one of the nation’s fastest growing energy consultancies our client is seeking a SME Renewals Negotiator. The ideal candidate is someone who is self-motivated, target-driven and someone who has the ability to work as part of a team supporting colleagues where necessary.

The candidate must be fluent in either Urdu or Punjabi.

Key Accountabilities

• Implement an agreed sales strategy and meet set targets.

• Follow agreed operational and sales strategies.

• Adhere to company external or internal customer care policies and procedures as directed.

• Following targeted supplier campaigns as and when directed to promote new features and benefits.

• Communicating with the existing accounts to increase or maintain levels of the business activity.

• Presenting and selling company products and services to new and existing clients.

• Identifying sales opportunities and presenting benefits and key features of supplier products effectively to retain existing business and acquire new business.

• Preparing quotes, proposals and sales contracts in line with internal and supplier procedures

Personal Specification

• Excellent verbal communication skills.

• Excellent Sales and negotiation skills.

• A logical thought process to negotiate & sell.

• Excellent organisational skills.

• Target driven.

• Good telephone manner.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.