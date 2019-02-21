Latest Jobs – SME Renewals Negotiator – Redzone Recruitment

As one of the nation’s fastest growing energy consultancies our client is seeking a SME Renewals Negotiator. The ideal candidate is someone who is self-motivated, target-driven and someone who has the ability to work as part of a team supporting colleagues where necessary.
The candidate must be fluent in either Urdu or Punjabi.
Key Accountabilities
• Implement an agreed sales strategy and meet set targets.
• Follow agreed operational and sales strategies.
• Adhere to company external or internal customer care policies and procedures as directed.
• Following targeted supplier campaigns as and when directed to promote new features and benefits.
• Communicating with the existing accounts to increase or maintain levels of the business activity.
• Presenting and selling company products and services to new and existing clients.
• Identifying sales opportunities and presenting benefits and key features of supplier products effectively to retain existing business and acquire new business.
• Preparing quotes, proposals and sales contracts in line with internal and supplier procedures
Personal Specification
• Excellent verbal communication skills.
• Excellent Sales and negotiation skills.
• A logical thought process to negotiate & sell.
• Excellent organisational skills.
• Target driven.
• Good telephone manner.
For more information click here.
This is a promoted article.