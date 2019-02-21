Rob Silvester is Strategic Marketing Manager at SSE Business Energy, leading on product development through to brand and channel management of our new and existing partners. Prior to running the marketing function, Rob worked for Business Energy though a range of Key Account Management roles, learning first hand customer drivers and needs of an energy supplier. Rob achieved his Business Management degree sponsored by SSE Business Energy and has put the theory into practise as the business as evolved overtime, carving out a unique patch.
Rob Silvester, Strategic Marketing Manager, SSE Business Energy
Rob Silvester is Strategic Marketing Manager at SSE Business Energy, leading on product development through to brand and channel management of our new and existing partners.