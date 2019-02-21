Suzanne is the Business Development Manager for Industrial and Commercial Energy Services at ScottishPower. With over two decades in the energy sector, Suzanne has built up a wealth of experience across policy, regulation and process development and plays a key role in identifying new opportunities for the Demand Side Response market.
Suzanne MacKenzie, Business Development Manager, ScottishPower
