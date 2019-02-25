At Water Plus we manage the water accounts for over 360,000 business sites throughout England and Scotland, across all industry sectors, for businesses of all sizes and those with multiple sites across the country. And with a 30% market share we are the largest water retailer in the UK.

Water Plus was formed out of a joint venture between Severn Trent and United Utilities and our size and scale means we are in a position to offer competitive and sustainable pricing. It also means we are uniquely placed to adapt and stay at the forefront of this new and evolving market.

Our customer support doesn’t stop at account management. Our water efficiency team are one of the best in the business and ready to help with using water more wisely, reducing wastage and costs, and protecting your business from water issues.