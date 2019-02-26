Ireland’s An Post pledges to deliver zero emission service

All postal deliveries in Dublin City Centre are to be carried out in zero emission vehicles by An Post by the end of 2019.

It is part of the Irish postal service company’s ‘Post Eco’ plan to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050, which includes zero emission postal deliveries in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Waterford by the end of 2020.

It has also pledged to replace its fleet with 750 electric vans and cycles by 2022 – 200 of which will hit the streets this year – and implement a number of trials, including public charging points for electric vehicles (EVs) outside post offices as well as solar panels installation on its buildings.

The initiatives being introduced in 2019 are expected to help save 1,000 tonnes of carbon a year.

Ireland’s Climate Action and Environment Minister Richard Burton said the postal deliveries between the Royal and Grand canals will be zero emission this year.

He added: “We must step up Ireland’s response to climate disruption. It is vital that every aspect of our society seek ways to reduce their carbon impact and the public service and our semi-state bodies must be the first to show that it takes policies for sustainability seriously, if we are to persuade the rest of society to make the step changes which we need to make.

“Today’s announcement shows that An Post is taking the lead and recognising the urgency of taking action in adapting to the changes that are needed. By placing sustainability at the core of their business strategy, they are leading by example.”