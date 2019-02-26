UN-backed climate fund appoints French official as new chief

A UN-backed climate fund has appointed France’s Yannick Glemarec as its new Executive Director.

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) was established to support low emissions and climate resilient development in developing countries, in line with the Paris Agreement and is part of the financial mechanism of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Mr Glemarec served as UN Assistant General-Secretary and Deputy Executive Director for Policy and Programme in UN Women from 2015 to 2018 and brings 30 years of international experience in climate change, development and finance.

Board Co-Chair Nagmeldin Goutbi Elhassan Mahmoud from Sudan said: “His strong experience and skills will provide GCF with the leadership needed to take us through a successful replenishment and to increase our climate impact in developing countries.”

The fund has a portfolio of 93 projects in developing nations worth about $4.6 billion (£3.5bn).