BP’s Angelin development starts producing gas

BP has announced first gas has been produced from its Angelin development in Trinidad and Tobago.

Originally discovered in 1995 and located 60 kilometres off the south east coast of Trinidad, it includes four wells and a new platform – the energy giant’s 15th installation offshore the Caribbean country.

Gas flows from the platform to the existing Serrette hub via a new 21-kilometre pipeline and has a production capacity of 600 million standard cubic feet a day.

Bernard Looney, BP Upstream Chief Executive said: “This safe and successful start-up, less than two years after sanction, is a credit to our BP teams and contractors. Angelin is BP’s 22nd new upstream project to come online in just over three years and reflects our commitment to do what said we would, safely and competitively.”

BP Trinidad and Tobago holds exploration and production licences covering 904,000 acres and accounts for more than half of the country’s oil and gas production.