EU supports sustainable development in the Pacific with €31.6m fund

The European Commission has agreed to provide €31.6 million (£27m) of funding to support sustainable development projects in the Pacific.

The package includes around €30 million (£26m) to promote sustainable waste management and support climate change adaptation efforts and around €1.6 million (£1.4m) to reduce Palau’s dependency on fossil fuels through the use of renewable energy.

Neven Mimica, Commissioner for International Co-operation and Development made the commitment, which includes funding for other areas, during his two-day visit to the Pacific region.

He said: “The signature of these programmes totalling over €50m [£43m] reinforces once again the excellent partnership between the European Union and the Pacific. The EU has been continuously scaling up funds available for green investments in the Pacific region and across the globe.”