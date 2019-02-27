New ambassadors to help champion Year of Green Action

A total of 10 ambassadors have joined the Year of Green Action to raise awareness and connect more people with the environment.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has welcomed the ambassadors, including UN Patron of the Oceans and endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh, environmentalist David de Rothschild and TV presenter Jan Leeming, who will help educate and inspire the next generation of environmental leaders.

The government’s initiative is a year-long drive to get more people from all backgrounds involved in projects to improve the natural world and make them aware of simple steps they can take in their homes, gardens, workplace or schools.

It provides a focal point for organisations, individuals, communities and businesses to learn more about their environmental impact, take action to reduce it and spread the word on environmental issues.

Mr Gove said: “The natural world is our greatest asset and we all have a responsibility and role to play in protecting it for generations to come.

“These new ambassadors have shown tremendous passion in their drive for environmental protection and have been tenacious in their desire to raise awareness, from swimming the length of the English Channel to sailing a recyclable boat made form reclaimed plastic bottles. I am delighted to have them on board to champion the Year of Green Action and inspire change.”

The other newly-announced ambassadors are: