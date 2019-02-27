Thomas Ching, Smart Deployment Operations Manager, SSE Business Energy

Thomas Ching is the Deployment Operations Manager for the SSE Business Energy Smart Programme, involved with overseeing the data, forecasting and planning, operational reporting and customer engagement aspects. Prior to being a project manager, Tom has worked within SSE’s generation development business as a lead commercial analyst, and before this, involved in accountancy, corporate finance and reporting within the oil & gas industry. Tom is a Chartered Accountant by trade, but has managed to take on a breadth of skills and experience from his previous roles to support Business Energy’s ambition to be a business customer-centric market leader and promote energy efficiency.