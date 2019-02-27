UK’s EV industry ‘must prioritise consumer ease of use’

The UK’s electric vehicle (EV) industry must make sure charging points are easy and simple to use.

That’s the verdict from the Renewable Energy Association (REA), which says charging networks should collaborate to simplify the process and ultimately encourage wide-scale adoption.

The trade association says greater interoperability between different networks and charging systems would reduce the need for a wide range of apps, cards and membership accounts, simplifying the process and making it more appealing to drivers to drive long distances by allowing them to ‘roam’ across networks in the same way as with mobile phone signal in Europe.

It suggests a common system could also allow for advanced customer services such as live updates to be enabled and warns a confusing mix of different, compatible networks will prove a hassle and a deterrent.

Dr Nina Skorupska, CEO of the REA, said: “Tackling the urgent issue of interoperability between charging networks has implications for consumers, for the energy system and for the ability for a wide range of market actors to embrace electric vehicles.

“In the Road to Zero strategy the government stated an ambition for the UK to have one of the best charging infrastructure networks in the world. In our minds, and in the minds of our members, interoperability is crucial to delivering that vision.”