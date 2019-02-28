OVO Energy and Glen Dimplex provide a spark for clean heat

OVO Energy has signed a deal to use its intelligent technology platform to unlock the flexibility offered by Glen Dimplex’s electric heaters.

As part of its ambitions to drive the decarbonisation of heat and transport, the energy supplier will use its Kaluza business to aggregate electric heaters, in-home batteries and electric vehicles to produce an “enormous amount” of flexible load for the grid.

There are currently 1.7 million homes with electric storage heating in the UK, representing a combined peak capacity of 12GW – OVO Energy says using this capacity as a flexible resource can significantly lower the cost of electrification by reducing the need for expensive network upgrades or expansions.

As heating in the UK is responsible 25% of emissions, Imperial College London says this could cut the cost of decarbonisation by as much as £3.9 billion a year.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, CEO and Founder, OVO said: “Renewable energy is rapidly transforming the power sector, but the way we heat our homes hasn’t changed in decades.

“Decarbonising heat is an enormously complex challenge that will require technology innovation, new regulation and creative partnerships.”