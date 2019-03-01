US invests $24m in carbon capture research and development

The US Government is providing $24 million (£18m) in funds for research and development to advance “transformational” carbon capture technologies.

The projects will focus on the “development of solvent, sorbent and membrane technologies” to address scientific challenges and knowledge gaps associated with reducing the cost of carbon capture.

The National Energy Technology Laboratory will manage the projects, which include the development of a commercially feasible CO2 capture technology and the demonstration of a carbon capture process that allows heat extraction to occur at lower temperatures than with solvent-based processes, which is expected to reduce capital costs.

A total of eight projects will share the funding.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “By 2040, the world will still rely on fossil fuels for 77% of its energy use. Our goal is to produce them in a cleaner way. These projects will allow America and the world, for the matter, to use both coal and natural gas with near zero emissions.”

The selected projects will join 11 other projects previously chosen to receive around $28.9 million (£22m) of funding last year.