Equinor announces new oil discovery in the North Sea

Norwegian energy giant Equinor has announced a new oil discovery at the Visund A platform in the North Sea.

The Telesto exploration well was drilled from the platform in the Tampen area and the resources are estimated at 12 million to 28 million barrels of recoverable oil.

Equinor and its partners Petoro, ConocoPhillips and Repsol have acquired geological data for further analysis on how to develop the discovery.

Gunnar Nakken, Equinor’s Senior Vice President for Operations West said: “We have a well-developed infrastructure that enables high generation of value in the North Sea. We have set ourselves an ambitious goal of sustaining high production from the NCS for decades and discoveries like this are essential towards this end. It will be natural to tie in the resources to the Visund A platform.”