RWE to buy entire power from 219MW Belgian offshore wind farm

German utility RWE is buying all the electricity generated by a 219MW offshore wind farm in Belgium.

It has signed a long term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Parkwind for the renewable electricity from Northwester 2 wind farm located off the coast of Zeebrugge.

The wind farm, expected to be completed in the first half of 2020, will consist of 23 turbines and generate enough power for 220,000 households.

RWE intends to sell the power to its large industrial and municipal customers.

Andree Stracke, Chief Commercial Officer Origination & Gas Supply at RWE Supply & Trading said: “This is an attractive opportunity for us to secure and manage electricity volumes from renewable generation for the future. It confirms RWE’s commitment towards the Belgian energy market and our ambition to expand in renewable energy activities.”

The European Commission recently gave the green light for RWE to buy E.ON’s renewable and nuclear power generation assets.