Good Energy invests in app to map EV chargers

Good Energy has bought a 12.9% share in the parent company of Zap-Map, an app to help electric vehicle (EV) drivers plan routes and locate charging points.

Under the terms of the deal, the supplier has an option to take a majority share within two years.

The app’s 70,000 regular monthly users have more than 11,000 charging devices to choose from across the UK and through it, users can log the status and availability of the national charging network in real-time.

The businesses say the deal will help develop and improve the service and have agreed to collaborate on other applications for the platform.

Both believe that EVs will play a crucial role in the transition to a low carbon economy and an increasingly flexible grid.

Juliet Davenport, CEO and Founder of Good Energy, said: “The way we view energy is changing.

Environmental challenge and digital opportunity are converging; intelligent power sharing is replacing conventional power supply.

“Localised generation, localised storage and localised sharing too. EVs bring power to life, and the rapid rise of incredibly useful apps like Zap-Map make the management of that power so much simpler – at home, at work or on the go.”