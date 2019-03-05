NIC seeks views on future of infrastructure resilience

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) is inviting views on the resilience of the UK’s infrastructure network.

It has launched a consultation as part of its new study, commissioned by the Treasury, which will examine the actions that should be taken by government to ensure the nation’s infrastructure can cope with future changes, disruptions and shocks.

That includes increased risks of flooding due to climate change and increasing dependency on digital technologies.

The responses to the consultation – which will run until 1st April 2019 – will help inform the development of a new framework to consider resilience across economic infrastructure.

NIC Chair Sir John Armitt said: “Whether it’s how we get to work, how we heat and light our homes or how we keep in touch with friends and family, our infrastructure services have become increasingly sophisticated and increasingly interdependent.

“We want to hear from those across the public and private sectors and researchers about the priorities and the questions that the framework we’re developing should seek to address and the barriers to developing resilient infrastructure that our study should seek to overcome.”

The NIC has also launched a call for evidence to help improve regulation in the energy and water industries.