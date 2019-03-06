Glasgow leisure centres relax with £106k energy savings guarantee

An energy performance contract (EPC) is to deliver savings of more than £106,000 per year for leisure centres operated on behalf of Glasgow City Council.

Glasgow Life also expects to reduce electricity demand by 1.7GWh annually following a range of energy efficiency improvements at the Scotstoun, Gorbals and Bellahouston Leisure Centres.

Veolia will design and implement a range of energy-saving upgrades, including retrofitting modern lighting, installing building management technologies and variable speed drives across the sites.

In addition, Bellahouston Liesure Centre will get low carbon heat and electricity supplies from a 125kW combined heat and power (CHP) unit that will reduce CO2 emissions by around 200 tonnes per year.

All the upgrades are to be funded by the energy cost savings, with the initial investment provided through the Scottish Government’s Energy Efficiency Programme.

Richard Kirkman, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer at Veolia said: “Enabling the public sector to become more sustainable and helping to deliver budget efficiency is very important as it enhances the services for the local communities. Our energy performance contracts can play a key role in meeting these aims by delivering the necessary investment and the guaranteed results that both reduce carbon emissions and build long term energy resilience.

“We look forward to working with Glasgow Life and supporting Scotland’s ambition on energy demand reduction and tackling climate change.”