KP Snacks launches nationwide recycling scheme

KP Snacks has launched a nationwide recycling scheme for packets of nuts, popcorn, crisps and pretzels.

It has joined forces with innovative recycling company TerraCycle, which incentivises people and provides solutions for hard-to-recycle waste.

Under the joint scheme, consumers can sign up to the recycling programme and register for a collection bin, download a free shipping label and send the packaging waste to TerraCycle for recycling.

The company intends to clean and shred them ready to be made into small plastic pellets, which will be used to make everyday items such as outdoor furniture, plastic lumber, waste bins or storage boxes.

People are encouraged to collect as many packs as they can in one go and send in large batches – the scheme offers charity points for shipments that are more than 2kg in weight or approximately 600 packets.

KP Snacks CEO Mark Thorpe said: “This initiative is just one part of our pacKPromise; a three-stage plan to reduce our packaging impact.

“Phase One of KP’s pacKPromise is to use less packaging. We have invested significantly in our Hula Hoops factory and are now using 23% less packaging in our Hula Hoops multipacks. Phase Two is to provide a short-term recycling solution, which we are doing with the launch of this new programme with TerraCycle. Phase Three is for our plastic packaging to be fully recyclable by 2025 as part of our membership of the UK Plastics Pact.”