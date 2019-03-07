Government appoints new Oil and Gas Authority chair

The government has appointed Tim Eggar as the new Chair of the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA).

The OGA regulates, influences and promotes the oil and gas industry in the UK in an effort to maximise the economic recovery of the nation’s resources.

Mr Eggar will replace Frances Morris-Jones and take up the new role on 11th March 2019,

He has worked in the oil and gas sector and the wider energy industry as a non-executive chair and board director as was a government minister for 11 years, including energy minister between 1992 and 1996.

Mr Eggar is currently Chair of MYCELX Technologies, which develops “oil-free water technology” for the oil and gas industry.