Highways England accelerates EV drive with £2.8m investment

Highways England has awarded two contracts worth £2.8 million in total for the installation of more than 50 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across England.

The project is part of its ambition to ensure 95% of its motorways and major A roads are within 20 miles of a charge point to help drivers take longer journeys in EVs.

BP Chargemaster has won the contract to carry out the work in the north of the country and Swarco UK in the south for initial installation and commissioning of the facilities as well as ongoing operation and maintenance for seven years.

Mark Collins, Environmental Designated Fund (Carbon) Portfolio Manager and Project Lead at Highways England said: “To help improve air quality and reduce carbon emissions, we’re introducing more electric charging points at locations near to the network, for example at nearby town centres. This shows that we are looking ahead to meet the future demand for this facility.

“This contract is about supporting drivers of electric vehicles using our network. It will give them additional charging facilities just off England’s motorways and major A roads to help them make longer journeys and reduce the anxiety of potentially running out of power.”

This project is in addition to EV charging points being installed as part of Highway England’s collaboration with local authorities between 2015 and 2021.