New York looks to build a greener future with $30m competition

New York has launched a $30 million (£22.8m) competition to advance the design, construction and operation of low and zero-carbon emitting buildings.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the new scheme, which supports the state’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030.

Buildings currently account for around 59% of statewide greenhouse gas emissions, with New Yorkers paying approximately $35 billion (£26.6bn) for electricity and heating fuels every year.

The Governor has emphasised that making new builds more sustainable is much more effective and affordable than implementing energy efficiency measures after a building has been completed.

The programme will offer financial incentives and other support for construction projects that demonstrate affordable, repeatable and predictable low carbon or carbon-neutral designs.

The competition will include three rounds – each will provide up to $10 million (£7.6m) in financing, with up to $1 million (£760,000) available per project.

The first round is focused on multi-family buildings – mixed-use building projects can enter but at least half of the building must be used for housing.

Governor Cuomo said: “The time for addressing climate change is now and today we are doubling down on our commitment to lead the way with a revolutionary path toward carbon-free buildings.

“The development of low to zero-carbon buildings will create healthier living spaces and communities for all New Yorkers, while driving down harmful emissions from one of our highest contributing sectors – our building stock – and pushing us forward on our path to carbon neutrality.”