Tesco unwraps sustainable chocolate in time for Easter

Tesco has announced it is unwrapping sustainable chocolate across its stores, just in time for Easter.

The supermarket giant has committed to sourcing cocoa for its own brand chocolate from sustainably managed farms and companies.

The cocoa going into all Tesco UK chocolate products, such as biscuits, cakes, desserts and cereals, will be 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified – this means it will help support cocoa-growing communities, increase farmer income, safeguard soils and conserve wildlife.

The supermarket says the move follows 80% of shoppers suggesting they want shops to do more to offer sustainably-sourced food.

Giles Bolton, Responsible Sourcing Director at Tesco said: “For many of our customers Easter is a time to enjoy some chocolate and we want them to be reassured that our cocoa is sourced responsibly and we treat our farmers and growers well.

“This is just one of a number of initiatives that illustrate what we are doing to address the environmental and sustainability challenges facing our shoppers, colleagues, suppliers, and communities.”