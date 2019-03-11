Environment Agency sting targets 30 illegal waste sites

Around 30 illegal waste sites across Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire were targeted as part of a sting operation by the Environment Agency (EA) last week.

Officers followed up on specific reports of waste being burned illegally by commercial ventures, which can blight communities, damage the environment and undercut legitimate businesses.

The EA said the unannounced visits were part of the biggest sting of its kind ever carried out in a single day across the area.

It will provide advice and guidance to legitimate businesses and make follow-up visits to sites where criminal and illegal activities are confirmed.

Offenders convicted of illegal waste activity face extensive fines and prison sentences, in some cases.

Illegal waste activity is estimated to have cost more than £600 million in 2015 in England alone.

Enforcement Team Leader Mark Rumble added: “Waste criminals like those we’re tracking down today flout the law and put our communities and our environment at risk. That’s why we take waste crime extremely seriously and will do everything we can to bring those responsible to account.

“Together with legitimate businesses and local communities, we can tackle crime in the waste sector, make a difference for our environment and make a better society for everyone.”