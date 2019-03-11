India opens bidding for wealth of new solar and battery capacity

India has opened the bidding process for 200MW of new grid-connected solar capacity and 300MW of combined battery storage.

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) is now taking online bids for two projects, both in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The new capacity is split into a 100MW solar facility with 150MW of co-located batteries at Galiveedu Site of Ananthapuramu Ultra Mega Solar Park and another plant with the same make-up based at the Talaricheruvu Solar Park.

SECI has also announced online bids have opened to establish 275MW of grid-connected solar projects in UP Solar Park, located in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Eversource Capital, the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) of India and the UK government’s CDC Group have partnered to invest $330 million (£248m) in CDC’s Ayana Renewable Power platform.