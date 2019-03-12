Latest Jobs – Senior Energy Analyst – Brownlow Utilities

The Role

To improve the efficiency, accuracy and speed and quality of service, this role will be responsible for the management and delivery of energy procurement services to our clients. Focusing on the fixed procurement arm of the business, this role fundamentally requires the efficient management of detailed tenders, effective contract negotiation and the associated contract support activities that make the procurement process as effective and efficient as possible.

Tender management will be at the core of the role, requiring the input, review and presentation of energy and pricing data to clients, including large corporate accounts. This will involve following a comprehensive process which includes a bespoke CRM system and liaising with the respective Account Manager to ensure the contract is appropriate for the client. This will then be supported by several activities to validate the contract and billing process but also to give the client support if any issues arise and provide reports giving visibility to consumption data and pricing.

All the above relies on developing and maintaining strong relationships with our wide portfolio of energy suppliers, communicating with them on a regular basis both by phone, email or via their online portals.

The Person

You will be a confident, organised and technically competent person, preferably having previous experience in the energy industry and an appreciation of the terminology it uses.

Commercially minded, you will have the ability to collate, assess and suggest the optimum, appropriate energy solution to both the client and the internal account manager. With fantastic organisational skills, you will have the ability to manage many tenders and elements within them at one time, together with any customer service or ad-hoc projects.

A people person, you will have the ability to communicate and transfer knowledge between both internal and external contacts and use these skills to service the client beyond the contract negotiation phase. You will work as part of a team that has strong set of business values and ethics. Trust, openness, honesty, empathy, teamwork and resilience. A strong desire to make a difference whilst enjoying your work and the environment in which it all happens.

The Company

Brownlow Utilities is an award-winning, independently owned consultancy based in the North West of England offering a range of energy and utility services to businesses in the UK. Our aim is to help businesses manage their energy better; how much they use and the price they pay whilst remaining legally compliant. This involves a portfolio of services covering the procurement and management of gas, electricity and water supplies.

With strong business ethics of trust, honesty and transparency, we are a growing, energetic and challenging business who is trailblazing the way forward in the UK energy consultancy industry.

Key Responsibilities

Manage the end-to-end tender management lifecycle – new fixed energy contracts, renewals, registrations, bill validation, data profile reports, change of tenancy, supply issues.

Comfortably understand, appreciate and assess contract ‘Terms and Conditions’ and product details.

Use CRM system and inhouse templates to support the tender process.

Gain knowledge on how to communicate with suppliers and understand their processes and portals.

Resolve queries within your remit and expertise, while escalating or referring to a colleague where appropriate.

Act as a first point of contact for supply enquiries.

Empathise with client issues and strive to resolve as efficiently as possible.

Manage client requests directly or communicate these to the Account Managers.

Produce reports and updates to support client.

Understand the impact of industry change on customers.

Build constructive working relationships to ensure successful execution of tasks.

Contribute directly to the provision of advice and guidance on operational issues for internal and external customers.

Provide recommendations on the appropriate products, services and solutions.

Key skills and experience

Preferable – Experience/evidence of working in the energy industry or in a tendering role

Commercially minded and value driven.

Strong communication skills (both written and verbal).

Ability to work as part of a team yet very strong independently.

Confident, self-motivated and driven.

Excellent organisational skills with the ability to prioritise and manage several different tasks at once

Strong customer-service skills and evidence of good customer service delivery

Excellent IT skills and technically competent

Package Available

This role is offered on a permanent contract, with a standard 3-month probation period to ensure both the business and candidate are happy in their new position. The role attracts a competitive basic salary, annual company bonus, pension scheme opportunities and a healthy, supportive working environment.

If this sounds like the role for you or you would like more information, please contact [email protected]. Closing date 27 April 2019.

