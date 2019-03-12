Primark says sustainability is in its jeans

Primark has launched a new line of jeans made from 100% sustainable cotton.

The release is the high street chain’s first-ever sustainable denim collection and aims to start a shift towards the sale of sustainably-sourced products.

The new women’s jeans are priced from £13 and will be available in both UK and European stores.

Primark’s Sustainable Cotton Programme was developed with CottonConnect and currently includes more than 28,000 farmers.

The scheme aims to train farmers in countries such as India and Pakistan in natural farming methods to reduce the impact of producing the crop on the environment.

A cross-party group of MPs have recently called on the heads of fashion brands to disclose the environmental and social impacts of the clothes and shoes they sell.