Yü Energy launches electric vehicle charging service

Business energy and water supplier Yü Energy has announced the launch of its electric vehicle charging solution for businesses. The move will support the rapidly growing need to develop the UK’s EV charging infrastructure. With over 1 million electric vehicles expected on UK roads by 2020 and a limited charging infrastructure, the UK needs to increase the number of EV charging points by at least six times to accommodate this increased demand, and Yü Energy is looking to soak up that demand.

Yü Energy will be offering EV chargepoint installation, electricity supply and EV charging management solutions via purchase or lease option to business customers in a bid to support the demand for EV charging stations on business premises across the UK. The launch of this offering is one of a number of efficient energy management solutions Yü Energy is planning to roll out during 2019 to complement its existing business utility supply offering. These energy management solutions will help businesses realise their energy efficiency and renewable energy aspirations and put the control firmly in their grasp.

This new product will help businesses to achieve their EV charging goals, whether that be to attract and retain customers, create a new revenue stream, reduce fleet costs or improve their environmental credentials. This solution is ideal for both destination businesses such as retail, hospitality and leisure as well as workplaces who have a staff or customer car park.

CEO of Yü Energy, Bobby Kalar said “We are really excited to launch this new solution to businesses and help them contribute to the development of the UK’s EV charging infrastructure. We want to help businesses realise the rapidly growing potential of EV and with our end-to-end solution of chargepoint installation through to green energy supply and ongoing EV charging management we can help them do just that.”

Over recent years, electric vehicles have become increasingly popular amongst the UK’s transport system. National Grid is expecting up to 36 million EVs on UK roads by 2040, but one of the greatest barriers to achieving this is the poor provision of charging infrastructure. Yü Energy’s offering will help businesses who wish to offer either destination or workplace EV charging facilities to support the growth of EVs across the UK.

For further information visit yuenergy.co.uk/energy-solutions/ev-charging/ or email [email protected]

This is a promoted article.