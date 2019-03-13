With over 41 years in the water industry, Kevin is a vastly experienced customer focused leader and business partner. He has worked at a senior level within the regulated and non-regulated water industry, consistently delivering innovative solutions that have saved businesses £m’s. Former Head of Business Services at YW, he was responsible for leading a team of account managers and the delivery of non-regulated sales, he maintains a passion for achieving strong and sustainable customer outcomes.
Kevin Barefoot, Regional Business Manager, Water Plus
With over 41 years in the water industry, Kevin is a vastly experienced customer focused leader and business partner. He has worked at a senior level within the regulated and […]