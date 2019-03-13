UK and Taiwan strengthen offshore wind ties

The UK and Taiwan have signed an agreement to work together on the development of the offshore wind industry in East Asian island nation.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the British Office in Taipei and Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC) covers further exchange in the areas of policy, strategy, technology, operations and maintenance to accelerate the development of the sector.

The Port of Taichung has developed plans to provide diverse services, including port infrastructure, logistics services, wind turbine operations and maintenance base and wind farm training.

The pre-assembly of Taiwan’s first pilot wind farm is expected this month.

Ying-Feng Chung, President of Port of Taichung, TIPC said: “Signature of MoU with the British Office Taipei aims to borrow the UK’s forward-looking development experience in offshore wind farms in order to broaden our global horizon as a green energy port and enhance the performance of related port facilities and services.

“Hopefully, in the future, we can have even more exchange of information on related offshore wind harbour and marine affairs.”

The news follows the launch of the UK Government’s new Offshore Wind Sector deal, which is targeting 33% women in the workforce by 2030 and a third of the nation’s power to be generated by the industry.