Equinor gets nod to extend life of oil and gas fields

Equinor has been granted approval to extend the life of eight oil and gas platforms on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

They include Gullfaks A, B and C (2036), Oseberg East (2031), Snorre A and B (2040), Norne and Åsgard A (2030).

Several of these installations were originally scheduled for shutdown already or in a few years.

The energy giant also intends to extend the life of more than 20 NCS installations in total, with plans to submit applications by 2031.

The move is expected to help safeguard thousands of jobs – Gullfaks is currently creating more than 1,500 jobs directly on three platforms, in addition to onshore jobs with suppliers and local spin-offs across the country.

Arne Sigve Nylund, Executive Vice President for Development and Production Norway said: “Field life extension is an excellent way of managing resources as it creates high value from established fields, where we co-operate with our suppliers on safe operation and lower emissions every single day.

“It also creates more activity offshore, in line with our ambition of pursuing our profitable and sustainable development of the NCS.”