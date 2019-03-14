Latest Jobs – Data Analyst – Green Recruitment Company

Job Title: Data Analyst

Industry Sector: Energy Procurement

Job Type: Permanent

Salary: £20,000 basic

Site/Office Location: Birmingham

Consultant: Andrew Green

Overview

The Green Recruitment Company are working with an Energy Consultancy in their search for a Data Analyst. This is a great role for an analytically minded individual looking to join a fast-growing consultancy. You will provide support to the Bureau and Services teams by manipulating energy data whilst providing data invoice validation and customer energy reporting to internal parties.

Duties:

Maintain/audit our internal database and ensure it is up to date with accurate utility data as required by the Bureau Manager

Process EDI and paper billing files through our internal bill validation system, ensuring all KPI’s and deadlines are achieved

Produce bill validation reports and provide basic interpretations of the impacts of operation and activity at customer site level

Apply statistical functions such as performance and regression analysis

Analyse energy project data results and provide some basic interpretation of the impacts of operation and activity at customer site level

Answer queries relating to invoices, data and reports for the customer base as require from the account management team

Work with other teams internally to prepare customer insight for the purpose of visits, quotes and reporting

Produce charts and tables for daily market intelligence reporting purposes for the bureau manager

Monitor and interpret data collected automatically

Maintain high levels of accuracy and data quality consistency

Be able to apply and understand other variables and parameters to energy data such as occupancy or temperature

Collection and analysis of energy data from a variety of sources including meters and energy suppliers

Maintain and update asks on the company cRM systems and log emails and correspondence to the relevant accounts

Ensure cases are logged correctly, updated, monitored and resolved against account from invoice and reporting queries

Provide additional support for procurement activities

Maintain timesheets on a daily basis

Skills and Qualifications:

2 years experience working with and analyzing numerical and energy statistical data

Obtained 3 A-levels

Excellent knowledge of using spreadsheets, generating formulae and producing macros for analysis and reporting

Comfortable numerically and familiar with managing performance via KPIs, with the discipline to interrogate the data to identify trends, issues and successes from a range of sources

Ability to express analysis results in an accurate, clear and concise manner

Excellent interpersonal skills together with good verbal and written communication skills

Methodical problem solving abilities

Excellent organization skills including the ability to prioritise work to meet deadlines and to work on several projects at the same time

Ability to work as part of a team

Strong work ethic is resourceful, assertive and takes initiative

Results-orientated, analytical, pragmatic, innovative, strategically-aware, commercially-minded self-starter

Willing to travel occasionally for supplier and customer meetings

Can demonstrate consistent success in forming and building relationships internally and externally

An interest in energy management and new energy-saving technologies

Good working knowledge of using Google G Suite (Gmail, Gdocs, GSheets etc.) in generating formulae and producing macros for analysis and reporting

Full clean driving license

Experience in writing and presenting energy market reviews

This is a promoted article.