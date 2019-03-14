Latest Jobs – Operations Analyst – Green Recruitment Company

Job Title: Operations Analyst

Industry Sector: Energy Procurement

Job Type: Permanent

Salary: £20,000 – £25,000 Depending on Experience

Site/Office Location: Home-based

Consultant: Andrew Green

Reference: OA11

Overview

TGRC are working alongside one of the most innovative entrants to the energy supplier space in their search for an Operations Analyst. They have the first platform for growing businesses to buy direct from renewable energy generators, opening up access that has previously only been available to large businesses able to negotiate major contracts.

The business provides the infrastructure for generators and aggregators to supply business customers directly in an efficient, cost-effective way using a unique combination of knowhow, software and contracts.

The Client

This role is primarily concerned with ensuring that the customers are happy. You will provide an efficient, friendly and professional service to all customers. You will be responsible for generating all the necessary Industry Flows, to ensure the customers are Registered with the client as efficiently and smoothly as possible.

Responsibilities:

Liaise with partners to ensure the end to end process for customers is as seamless as possible.

Liaise with customers to remove objections to the new supply and ensure that service can be registered as quickly as possible; where possible taking any administration away from the customer.

Obtain meter readings from the customer where appropriate.

Build lasting strong relationships with our customers, your team and partners.

Challenge any inefficient processes to ensure the service received by customers is excellent.

Requirements:

A first -class approach to managing customers and relationships and can demonstrate previous experience of doing so.

Energy Industry experience is essential.

Good analytical and problem – solving skills

Ability to multi-task and manage own workload

Organised and self-motivated

Flexibility.

Fluent in English.

A confident and enthusiastic communicator.

A self-starter who is motivated and innovative.

High level of computer literacy – internet, outlook, mail and excel.

Ability to build strong lasting relationships.

Excellent listening skills.

Eligibility to work in the UK.

For more information or to apply for the role please send your CV to;

Andrew Green

[email protected]

www.greenrecruitmentcompany.com

Please get in touch with any queries on:

+44 (0) 203 640 2130

The Green Recruitment Company is a specialist recruitment agency that recruits across the environmental and waste management sectors. If this role is not of interest but you are looking for a new opportunity, please contact the named consultant who would be happy to discuss current vacancies in your target area.

The Green Recruitment Company is an Employment Business for interim, contract and temporary recruitment and acts as an Employment Agency in relation to permanent vacancies.

This is a promoted article.