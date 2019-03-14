New intelligent technology for clean and connected vehicles in EU

Manufacturers across the EU are expected to start equipping their vehicles with new intelligent technology to help accelerate the deployment of clean, connected and automated vehicles.

The Co-operative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS), to be implemented in line with the EU’s clean mobility targets, will allow vehicles to “talk” to each other, to the road infrastructure and other road users about dangerous situations, road works and the timing of traffic lights.

Vehicles, traffic signs and motorways will be equipped with the technology this year to connect road users and traffic managers so they can share and use information in real time.

It will initially provide simple information like alerting drivers about traffic jams or road works they cannot yet see or informing of the right speed to go so the next traffic light is green.

Self-driving vehicles can also be informed about cars around it, even if they are not immediately visible.

The technology could also be used for additional services in the future, like informing drivers about real-time traffic and parking conditions or warning them about nearby pedestrians and cyclists.

The total cost per car is estimated to be around €300 (£256), which is expected to fall as more vehicles are equipped. Some manufacturers may offer the technology as standard safety equipment.

Commissioner for Mobility and Transport Violeta Bulc said: “This decision gives vehicle manufacturers, road operators and other long-awaited legal certainty needed to start large-scale deployment of C-ITS services across Europe, while remaining open to new technology and market developments.

“It will significantly contribute to us achieving our ambitions on road safety and is an important stepping stone towards connected and automated mobility.”