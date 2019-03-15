Bulb pledges 100% carbon neutral gas under new partnership

Energy supplier Bulb has announced a new partnership to provide its customers with 100% carbon neutral gas.

It has joined forces with ClimateCare to fund carbon reduction projects across the world, including solar and wind farms in Asia and rainforest protection in Africa.

Bulb says the move towards carbon neutral gas comes at no extra cost to its customers.

The supplier provides 100% renewable electricity and 10% green gas, which has helped reduce 4.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions every year – equivalent to more than 1% of the UK’s total emissions.

ClimateCare CEO Edward Hanahan adds: “This programme really demonstrates how organisations can tackle climate change in a way that also makes good business sense – that is true sustainable business.

“We are delighted to be working with such a progressive and forward-thinking energy provider to help them and their members act today – achieving climate neutrality in a way that also improves people’s lives.”

Bulb is one of only two suppliers to announce a price drop following Ofgem’s energy price cap increase, which comes into effect from April.