Fastned to build five fast charging stations in Northern England

Fastned has won a tender to build five fast charging stations in Northern England.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging firm, which is building a European network of fast charging stations, will build and operate the sites – each station will initially house two 50kW devices delivering 100% renewable electricity.

The tender was led by the North East Joined Transport Committee and the project is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the UK Government’s Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV).

The new chargers will be located in Gateshead, Blyth, Whitley Bay, Washington and Kingston Park, with two other Fastned stations currently under development in Newcastle and Sunderland.

The company’s charging network currently consists of 88 stations in the Netherlands and Germany.

Councillor Martin Gannon, Chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee and Leader of Gateshead Council: “The five rapid charging hubs will help further establish the North East of England as a leader in electric mobility and are very good news for electric drivers in our region.

“The hubs can provide electric freedom and ease of travelling for local commuters, commercial fleets and travellers passing through the region.”