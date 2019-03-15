Four preferred bidders chosen for Sellafield decommissioning project

A total of four organisations have been chosen as preferred bidders for a 20-year partnership to deliver Sellafield’s decommissioning programme.

The Programme and Project Partners model aims to establish long term relationships at Sellafield, which is home to one of the most complex portfolios of nuclear construction projects in the world.

The preferred bidders are Kellogg Brown and Root for integration, Wood Nuclear for design and engineering, Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure for civils construction management and Doosan Babcock for process construction management.

The new approach is expected to support faster, more effective project delivery, stability in design and construction supply chains, greater workforce flexibility and local economic benefit.

Martin Chown, Sellafield Ltd’s Supply Chain Director said: “The Programme and Project Partners marks a major step-change in the way we deliver major projects and ultimately our clean-up mission. It will revolutionise our relationship with the supply chain and ensure projects are delivered safely, quickly and cost effectively.

“The new approach will provide 20 years of sustainable employment in the design and construction supply chain and enhance the skills of the workforce. The Programme and Project Partners is fundamental to our aspiration to develop and maintain internationally respected centres of nuclear expertise in our local communities.”