Italian Embassy in London switches to green energy

The Italian Embassy is London has inked an agreement to power two of its buildings with renewable electricity.

It has chosen Green Network Energy UK – which has 450,000 customers in Britain – to provide 100% of green power to the buildings in Three Kings Yard, as it is the first and only Italian supplier in the UK.

The contract was signed last month and will run for two years.

The embassy has already installed a solar system, which provides part of its electricity needs and helps reduce costs as well as carbon emissions.

It has also launched other green initiatives such as the installation of energy efficient lighting and is moving towards becoming plastic free in the near future.