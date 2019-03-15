New long term PPA inked for solar energy in Spain

A long term power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed for the output of a 45MW solar energy project in Spain.

Luxcara, an asset manager for renewable energy investments, is selling electricity generated by the El Salobral plant to Alpiq, a pan European energy services provider.

The solar plant, which is currently in the construction phase, is expected to generate enough power for more than 20,000 households.

Guillermo Negro, Country Manager of Alpiq in Spain said: “Alpiq is strongly committed to the Spanish market for almost 10 years and we have a vocation for growth in Spain, where we remain very close to renewable producers and cogeneration plants offering tailor-made solutions to optimise their revenues and help them manage their risks and on competitive gas and power supply.

“This is a very relevant transaction for Alpiq in Spain and we expect that we will be able to expand the collaboration with Luxcara in the future in Spain and in other European countries.”

Luxcara’s portfolio consists of solar and wind power plants across Europe, with a total capacity of more than 1GW and investment worth €2.3 billion (£1.9bn).