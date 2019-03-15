Shell announces winners of low carbon innovation challenge

Three innovative, low carbon start-ups have each received an award of £40,000 to help grow their business.

The firms took the prize at the Shell Springboard semi-final in Aberdeen – three criteria were assessed in picking the winners: carbon saving potential, commercial viability and scale of innovation.

REOptimize Solutions was awarded for developing a way to improve the operational efficiency of wind and hydro turbines with a software platform that applies machine learning techniques to adjust the turbine settings.

Farm-Hand Ltd has developed a new way of crop irrigation – the method of pump control that reduces over-irrigation, reduces energy consumption by 70% and improves crop yield by 30% with a two-year payback.

Blow Moulding Technologies has created simulation software to optimise the design of blown bottles made from bioplastics. As most existing companies in this space use a trial and error approach, Blow Moulding’s software is expected help to accelerate the adoption of more sustainable packaging.

Gareth Thistleton, Shell’s Head of UK Social Investment said: “Shifting the UK to a low carbon economy presents an enormous challenge; one that is much bigger than any single company or solution.

“This is why, alongside the steps we are taking within our own business, Shell is committed to supporting low-carbon entrepreneurs at every stage of their journeys.”