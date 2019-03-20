ScottishPower funds teacher training on climate change

ScottishPower has committed to funding training on climate change for an additional 100 teachers in Scotland.

It piloted the Climate Change Initiative initially last year in collaboration with Glasgow Science Centre specialists, who delivered training sessions with teachers, exploring the subject of climate change through science, engineering, technology and maths (STEM) subjects.

More than 100 teachers were part of the programme and the energy supplier has now confirmed additional funding for 100 more teachers over the next year.

The programme covers three interactive modules to engage with primary school children, which includes a focus on reducing plastic waste, harnessing waste gases and recycling.

Ann McKechin, Head of CSR at ScottishPower said: “We recognise that our young people will play a key role in building a sustainable future and are passionate believers that education is the key to making a better future, quicker.”

Susan Meikleham, Senior Learning Coordinator at Glasgow Science Centre, added: “We passionately believe that STEM helps people make sense of the world around them and want to encourage pupils and teachers to build their inner scientist by exploring these hands-on activities.

“The training and lessons bring to life solutions that may help in the fight against climate change. We hope they will inspire young people to change their behaviours and consider STEM careers in future.”