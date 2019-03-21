New €400m ‘fossil free’ district heating networks planned for Amsterdam

A new €400 million (£347m) investment programme for district heating networks aimed at providing “fossil free” heating and hot water in Amsterdam has been announced.

It is a provisional joint investment between Swedish power company Vattenfall and waste processing firm AEB Amsterdam over the next three years.

People in Amsterdam currently receive part of their district heating from Vattenfall’s Diemen power station and the rest from the waste company.

The Swedish power firm intends to make the shift from fossil fuels towards using waste to provide heating and hot water.

The New West and Zuider Amstel areas in Amsterdam are expected to grow, with 20,000 homes being built by 2025 – they will be connected to a 3.8-kilometre pipeline, which Vattenfall says will provide “a more climate friendly” network.

Alexander van Ofwegen, Director of Vattenfall’s Heat Operations in the Netherlands added: “Vattenfall wants to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. For district heating, this means that we want to change to a fossil-free supply and come to a completely CO2-free heat supply in 2040.

“By this initiative, we can transfer more residual heat to homes from a source such as waste. Vattenfall is already actively developing and using multiple sustainable sources for its heat network. By connecting the networks, we can add even more sustainable resources and make them available to the entire city.”