UK offers £150m to enable energy efficient aerospace designs to take flight

A competition worth £150 million a year is seeking new ideas that could transform the aerospace industry through smart and energy efficient technologies.

Organisations are being invited to express their interest with their innovative ideas for future aerospace design and manufacture, following which the best projects will be able to apply for a share of the funding.

The project themes include improving whole aircraft design and integration in the UK, future proofing advanced systems technologies, specifically smart, connected and more electric aircrafts as well as developing more efficient propulsion technologies.

The competition is part of the UK Aerospace Research and Technology (UKART) programme, which represents a £3.9 billion joint government and industry investment.

The competition, co-ordinated and managed by BEIS, Innovate UK and the Aerospace Technology Institute (ATI), will open on 8th April and close on 24th April 2019.

An online briefing will be held on 15th April 2019.