Wireless chargers for electric taxis in Oslo

Oslo is to become the first city to enable wireless charging technology for electric taxis.

Clean energy company Fortum is working with the city of Oslo and US firm Momentum Dynamics to build a wireless fast charging infrastructure for taxis in the Norwegian capital.

The project will use induction technology, with charging plates installed in areas where taxis are parked and receivers installed in the vehicles.

Fortum says it has been working with the taxi industry to enable electrification of the fleet and the greatest hurdle has proved to be the infrastructure, as it is “too time consuming” for taxi drivers to find a charger, plug in and wait for the car to charge.

The wireless fast-charging project aims to solve these issues and reduce emissions from the sector.

Annika Hoffner, Head of Fortum Charge & Drive said: “We will install the wireless chargers at taxi stands, such as the one at the Oslo Central Station. Taxis will be able to drive up to the charger and a wireless charging session will automatically start.

“This allows the taxis to charge in a place where they would anyway be waiting for new customers. The difference is that they won’t be emitting exhaust while waiting, instead they will be receiving renewable energy to charge the taxi’s battery.”