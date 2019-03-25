George at Asda to use recycled plastic bottles to make clothes

Supermarket Asda’s fashion and homeware arm has pledged to recycle plastic bottles to make clothes and other fabric products sold at its stores.

It is part of George at Asda’s wider commitment to use polyester sourced only from recycled materials, sell products that contain sustainably sourced cotton and use only recyclable materials in its packaging by 2025 as well as 100% sustainable timber by 2020.

The retailer has also pledged to help its customers gain a better understanding about the sustainability of its garments and how to reduce their environmental impact, with increased visibility of garment care and how they can repurpose, reuse or recycle old clothing.

George donates clothing that aren’t sold to charitable organisations to be repurposed.

Nick Jones, Senior Vice President for Commercial said: “As the second largest clothing retailer in the country, we have a responsibility to do the right thing by our customers, not only on the price and quality of our goods but also on the impact we have on the world around us.

“Our George sustainability strategy builds on the work we’ve done to data and sets stretching targets and commitments to reduce the environmental and social impact of our products; because we know that, for our customers, looking after the environment is always in fashion.”